Perrion Winfrey Cut By Browns After Allegedly Threatening Woman With A Gun, Police Say He’s A Suspect In Criminal Report

The Cleveland Browns reportedly cut Perrion Winfrey after an alleged incident involving a woman and a firearm.

Winfrey was cut by the team Wednesday after he allegedly threatened a woman with a gun outside a building in Cleveland Tuesday, according to Cleveland.com.

The alleged victim posted a video on her @ohioshottestwhitegirl Instagram account about the situation, and Winfrey can allegedly be heard telling her and another woman, “I will smack the sh*t out of both of you.”

He allegedly demanded her phone in the same video clip that was shared by the unnamed woman. You can watch the vide below, but be warned, some might find it disturbing.

The woman also shared a photo of a mark on her neck on her Instagram story implying that she got it because of Winfrey.

Cleveland police told OutKick “Mr. Winfrey is listed as a suspect in an aggravated robbery incident.” Winfrey has not been arrested or charged with anything at the time of publication.

Perrion Winfrey is the suspect in a criminal report after an alleged gun incident with a woman. The Browns cut him Wednesday. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

The Browns wasted no time before reportedly cutting ties with the franchise’s fourth round pick in 2022. He’s gone after a single season with the franchise, and his time in the NFL hasn’t gone well.

He was benched for maturity issues in 2022, according to Cleveland.com, and he’s had multiple issues off the field.

He was charged with misdemeanor assault in Texas back in April, but the charges were ultimately dropped. He was also robbed by several armed men in June. Now, he’s accused of threatening a woman with a gun and possibly physically harming her.

Perrion Winfrey cut by the Browns after alleged gun incident involving a woman. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

The former Oklahoma player appears to be in deep trouble as he’s the suspect in a criminal report, and his future in the NFL now appears to be in doubt. Check back to OutKick for any updates that might develop from the situation.