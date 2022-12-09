Pennsylvania Man Arrested For Assaulting A Woman With A Christmas Tree

Christmas can be a very stressful time of year for many people. There’s the stress of decorating, shopping for gifts, and getting together with family. Sometimes those stresses are too much to manage and can boil over into arguments that can get out of control.

From the sounds of it that’s exactly what happened to a Pennsylvania man earlier this week when he was arrested for hitting a woman in the head with a Christmas tree. It’s unknown if the two are in a relationship, but it’s safe to assume they at least know each other.

Decorated Christmas tree stockings mantel fire in the fireplace night (Image Credit: Getty)

35-year-old Michael Bandi and an unnamed 31-year-old woman got into an argument in a home located in the Greater Pittsburgh area. The argument ended with police showing up to the home and arresting Bandi.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Bandi is accused of assaulting the woman with a Christmas tree during an altercation. During the incident, which occurred on Tuesday night around 10:15 p.m., he is said to have struck the woman in the head with the tree.

Bandi was arrested and charged with simple assault and harassment in connection to the allegations. He is being held in the Butler County Prison in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Someone Doesn’t Understand The Holiday

It’s hard to imagine a six-foot tree was picked up and used as a weapon. The Christmas tree involved almost certainly had to have been a mini-tree or some sort of decoration. Unfortunately those details weren’t provided.

Even if a six-foot tree was used, the lack of any mention of injuries indicates that the woman involved is doing just fine. Which is always a good thing.

Anyone using a Christmas tree as a weapon might not have a good grasp on the reason for the season. He will go down as one of the most memorable arrests of the holiday season. So there is that.