Penn’s Lia Thomas Narrowly Beats Yale’s Iszac Henig In 100 Free At Ivy League Championships

Penn’s Lia Thomas barely beat Yale’s Iszac Henig in the 100 free at the Ivy League Championship on Saturday night, setting a new meet record in the event.

Thomas finished with a 47.63 mark while Henig finished with a 47.82 mark, Fox News reports. Thomas also set a record for Blodgett Pool at Harvard University, where the meet was taking place.

Penn’s Lia Thomas (C) poses on the podium after winning the 100-yard freestyle, Yale’s Iszac Henig finished (L) second, and Princeton’s Nikki Venema (R) finished third during the 2022 Ivy League Womens Swimming and Diving Championships at Blodgett Pool on February 19, 2022, in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images).

Fox News reports that Henig, who is transitioning from female to male and uses male pronouns, had some momentum going into the race.

The junior set a meet record in the preliminary race earlier Saturday at 47.80 and did it again in the finals with an NCAA B-Cut at 47.82.

Thomas ultimately beat Henig in the championship event, marking the third individual win for Thomas during the week. The outlet reports that Thomas raced in her first individual event Thursday and won convincingly.

OutKick’s Joe Kinsey previously reported that a biological female member of the Penn women’s swimming said she believes Thomas colluded with Henig during a 100 freestyle race on Jan. 8.

The governing body for college athletics announced its updated transgender participation policy last month, saying eligibility would be determined on a sport-by-sport basis, and questions remained over whether Thomas would be able to compete in the NCAA Championship.

Fox News reports that if there is no national governing body for the sport, then the NCAA sport will follow the International Olympic Committee’s policy — NCAA said its policy would become effective in March, starting with the Division I Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships on March 16-19.

