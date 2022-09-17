Penn State QB Sean Clifford Destroyed By Auburn Defender On First Drive

Auburn, AL – It’s a party in the South today, as Penn State fans traveled in droves to Auburn for this non-conference matchup. Thanks to Auburn defender Owen Pappoe, Nittany Lions QB Sean Clifford took a massive hit in the first quarter.

This was not the start that James Franklin wanted, with his starting quarterback taking a massive hit on the opening series. But it will at least make the highlight reels. Tigers defender Owen Pappoe watched Clifford make a run towards the first down marker and lit the QB up, forcing him to fumble the ball.

Good afternoon, Sean Clifford. Brutal hit by Owen Pappoe

Auburn Didn’t Keep Clifford Down

Sean Clifford then rushed for a touchdown on a 75-yard drive near the end of the first quarter. I’d say he’s just fine.

Owen Pappoe lays out Sean Clifford (Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics)

The Tigers are hosting a Big Ten team for the first time in history, with James Franklin bringing his team to the Plains. Starting things off in the tailgate lots, it was amazing to see the amount of fans in white as I made my way into the stadium.

The biggest question entering the game on Saturday would be the quarterback play from both teams. Auburn went with backup Robby Ashford on the first series. Bryan Harsin will rotate quarterbacks as needed today. But keep an eye on the Penn State’s Sean Clifford if he takes another hit.

Auburns’s Jordan Hare Stadium

Tickets for this game were going for over $180 on the streets before kickoff, with a massive amount of State fans still looking to get into the game. The matchup between these two teams has been a long time coming, with Auburn deciding to hold an ‘Orange Out’ game for fans.

Auburn even had basketball coach Bruce Pearl on hand to bring some energy to the tailgate lots – not that they needed any additional reasons to get excited.

Unfortunately, the team did not come out of the tunnel in the Orange jerseys that fans were hoping for. But I’d imagine they’d let that slide if the Tigers come away with a win.

