Penn State QB Beau Pribula Gets Super Into His Preseason Hype Video Shoot

Videos by OutKick

Expectations are high for the Penn State Nittany Lions this season. The team finished 11-2 last year and capped off the season with a Rose Bowl win over Utah. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Penn State is tied with Texas and Notre Dame for the ninth-best odds (+2500) to win the College Football Playoff National Championship.

As many teams do, Penn State is preparing hype-up videos for the season. The team is also taking preseason pictures and putting together the usual assets to use for programs, media guide, etc.

The team posted behind-the-scenes videos of players attempting to execute their lines. They went through the standard introduction stuff and then, of course, players had to drop the famous “WE ARE” chant.

Penn State students and fans painted with body paint spelling “We Are” cheer and wave pom poms in the student section during a “White Out.” (Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It’s clear that some of these guys definitely DO NOT have an acting career in their future. Especially sophomore Kaytron Allen.

Starting quarterback Drew Allar actually seemed to nail it.

“Just pretend 107,000 people are chanting back & forth with you” 😳



Coming soon to the Beaver Stadium video boards👇🎬😂 pic.twitter.com/5wUyNANOOy — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) June 16, 2023

Penn State quarterback Beau Pribula has serious acting chops

Perhaps the funniest moment came from backup quarterback, redshirt freshman Beau Pribula. Crews not only had him say the lines like those above, but told him to pretend he’s actually playing.

Pribula took that direction seriously, tossing some passes and then executing hilarious celebrations in front of a video board depicting a full Beaver Stadium.

Man, if the kid can play like that on the field, he might push Drew Allar for some time!

In all seriousness, this is a big year for the Nittany Lions. Penn State hasn’t won a Big Ten Championship since 2016 and it has never reached the College Football Playoff.

Head coach James Franklin has a reputation as a strong recruiter, but not the best in-game coach. That’s led Penn State to disappointing losses that derailed promising seasons.

The Lions begin their season with a non-conference home game against West Virginia on Sept. 2.