Penn State Makes Coaching Shakeup After Humiliating Michigan Loss

Penn State reportedly fired offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich following the brutal loss to Michigan.

The Nittany Lions lost to the Wolverines 24-15, and were thoroughly manhandled on both sides of the ball. The offense was a disaster for PSU, and QB Drew Allar finished the game with just 70 passing yards and one touchdown.

Head coach James Franklin apparently had enough of Yurcich because he was fired Sunday, according to multiple reports. ESPN reported running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider and tight ends coach Ty Howl will serve as co-interim OCs following Yurcich’s departure.

Penn State offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich fired. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Something simply had to happen. A change was needed following the Michigan loss. There is too much talent on the offense to struggle as much as it does against good teams.

Drew Allar is a former elite QB recruit, but he definitely didn’t look the part Saturday in Happy Valley. It also wasn’t a one-off incident where the offense looked terrible. Penn State’s offense was also awful against Ohio State. Allar finished that game 18/42 through the air for 191 yards and a touchdown. The team rushed for only 49 yards on 26 carries against the Buckeyes. The Nittany Lions are supposed to be elite, but struggle to move the ball against any team with a pulse.

Now, the offensive struggles cost Mike Yurcich his job. Clearly, a line has been drawn in the sand in Happy Valley, and the struggles on offensive this year won’t be tolerated anymore.

PSU OC Mike Yurcich fired. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Penn State fans are also desperate to punch through and take things to the next level. The program has four double digit win seasons since 2016, but Franklin has struggled to find serious consistency and rarely beats elite teams. The team was 11-11 from 2020 through 2021, won 11 games last year and is currently 8-2. Yet, the Nittany Lions lost both games – Ohio State and Michigan – against solid teams. Fans are desperate to take the next step and James Franklin is struggling to do it.

Penn St’s James Franklin, what kind of stupid formation was this when you HAVE to have the two point conversion? pic.twitter.com/ApgUIavfpJ — CFBBlueprint (@CFBBluePrint) November 11, 2023

Now, he’s on the hunt for a new offensive coordinator following Mike Yurcich’s departure. Let me know your thoughts on Penn State’s football program at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.