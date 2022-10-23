Penn State football may want to look into the eligibility of one of its photographers. He could easily play free safety for the Nittany Lions.

On Saturday night, as Penn State hosted Minnesota for its annual White Out game with Chad Powers in attendance, the defense held a strong Gophers run game to just 17 points. But it wasn’t the best defensive performance of the night.

That came late in the fourth quarter, long after the game had been decided. And it had nothing to do with the actual players on either team.

It came after a rogue Penn State fan ran onto the field at Beaver Stadium in Happy Valley and got laid out by a photographer.

Video from the incident shows the “streaker” wandering around the gridiron, just past the end zone. He soaks in the moment for a second, perhaps considering his course of action, when a tan-vest wearing photographer comes out of nowhere.

The fan was visibly baffled by the photographer’s presence and stared at him with a blank face before realizing what was going on and taking off. It was too late.

By that point, the unidentified photographer had turned into a free safety, chased him down and laid a big hit. They fought back and forth on the ground for a moment before police officers converged onto the scene and took the fan off the field.

Meanwhile, the photographer casually got up and returned to his post. He was the hero.

An aerial angle of the photographer’s big play shows him get the recognition he deserves. As he made his way off the field in front of a sold-out crowd, he gave a well-deserved fist pump.

While it was not the photographer’s place to step-in, he made the play and all breaches of protocol are forgiven. He got the job done and the high that he was riding in that moment must have been insane.