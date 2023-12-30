Penn State Fan Has Hilarious Reaction To Brutal Drew Allar Pick During Peach Bowl

Videos by OutKick

Penn State was is Atlanta for a Peach Bowl date with the Ole Miss Rebels, and things haven’t been clicking for the Nittany Lions. One fan had a hilarious reaction to one of those moments where things simply weren’t going the team’s way — specifically an ugly interception from Penn State signal-caller Drew Allar.

Allar was under center with his team down 13-10 in the second quarter, Allar dropped back and fired (or maybe “fired” is more accurate) a pass downfield that had “interception” written all over it the second it left his hand.

Sure enough, Ole Miss’ safety Daijahn Anthony did the honors of hauling in the brutal pass.

DREW ALLAR WHAT THE HELL WAS THAT??? pic.twitter.com/i1XvN76WXB — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) December 30, 2023

That’s just rough. When the defender has enough time to track the ball down and get under it like he’s playing centerfield, you messed up.

And believe you me, Penn State fans — including those in attendance at Mercedes-Benz Stadium — noticed Allar’s gaffe.

One fan in particular offered a reaction that serves as both a great lip reading exercise and meme material for years to come.

“WHAT THE F—K WAS THAT?”



After Drew Allar’s interception 😂😂😂

pic.twitter.com/4NKMknyHmC — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) December 30, 2023

We’ve all been that woman after our team screwed up in a mind-boggling fashion.

That pick didn’t just end the Nittany Lions’ drive either. Despite Ole Miss gaining possession on their own 17-yard-line, the Rebels marched downfield and found the endzone on the ensuing possession.

Tough stuff for the Nittany Lions, Drew Allar, and their fans.

But man, if they didn’t give us some great GIF material.

