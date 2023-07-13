Videos by OutKick

Penn State football hopes to replicate its success from a year ago with another 10+ win season in 2023. The Nittany Lions return 14 starters from the Rose Bowl team, rising stars Drew Allar, Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen are set to take over on offense, and the defense ranked among the best in the Big Ten last fall.

However, if there is a concern, it is the defensive front. There is a lack of size and manpower at the defensive tackle position.

Three of the seven scholarship players listed at that position during spring practice were listed at 275 pounds or less. James Franklin added Old Dominion transfer Alonzo Ford through the portal, but there is a clear need for someone to step up at the defensive tackle position.

Penn State DT Jordan van den Berg may be that guy!

Jordan Van den Berg might be the most improved guy in the program. Franklin said so himself. The 10th-year head coach is very proud of the redshirt sophomore.

At 6-foot-1, 301 pounds, van den Berg saw time in all 13 games last season in a very minimal capacity. He recorded nine total tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Born in South Africa, van den Berg was an unranked recruit out of Providence Christian Academy in Georgia and spent his freshman season at Iowa Western Community College. Now, in his third year in State College, he is poised for a breakout season.

Van den Berg has been putting in work in the weight room.

He recently threw up three reps of 410 pounds on the bench press as if it was nothing.

410×3 bench pic.twitter.com/DqCmGRGgKB — Jordan van den Berg (@JordanvandenB12) July 13, 2023

And for someone of his stature, van den Berg can scoot!

Always striving for greatness 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ndRzW9yNML — Jordan van den Berg (@JordanvandenB12) April 28, 2022

Neither of those feats are impressive as what went down Wednesday.

Van den Berg power cleaned 380 pounds. It was a solid showing, but the manner in which he got up the rep is what makes the feat impressive.

His right hand completely slipped as van den Berg flipped the bar up and went to catch it. Rather than giving up on the rep, he caught the bar with his left hand and right shoulder and pushed through.

380lb power clean pic.twitter.com/QFRDj7MNLZ — Jordan van den Berg (@JordanvandenB12) July 12, 2023

Should van den Burg’s off-field performance translate to the gridiron, Penn State is in a great position to compete for a Big Ten title. Franklin and the staff are liking what they see!