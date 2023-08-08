Penguins GM Kyle Dubas Reveals He Had Been Trying To Cut A Deal For Erik Karlsson Since Toronto Days

Videos by OutKick

The Pittsburgh Penguins made easily the biggest splash of the NHL offseason so far when they acquired reigning Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson from the San Jose Sharks.

The deal took some help from the Montreal Canadiens to get done, but dammit, they got it done.

With it, new Pittsburgh GM Kyle Dubas has put his first major stamp on the franchise.

And the move was a long time coming.

At a news conference on Monday, the former Maple Leafs GM revealed that he had been trying to trade for Karlsson since he was in Toronto.

Dubas: "There's a lot of work to be done. The team missed the playoffs last year. There's no dancing around it. We tried to supplement as best we can, and I know that there'll be people that doubt the group. We have to go out and prove it starting the first day of training camp." pic.twitter.com/OuHrVETOd5 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) August 7, 2023

“It was a fairly lengthy process that goes back to my previous employment,” Dubas said around the 2:10 mark during the press conference, per The Hockey News.

Dubas loves getting a splashy name like Karlsson when he can. So, it’s no surprise that he was trying to bring him to Toronto. In fact, last month, Karlsson, himself told Swedish outlet Expressen that the three teams in the mix for him were the Penguins, Leafs, and Carolina Hurricanes.

Considering the difficulties the Penguins had in finalizing a deal, you’ve got to think that the cap crunch (which in a great stroke of irony Dubas created) would make a deal like that virtually impossible without giving up major pieces and to some degree rebuilding the team.

Which maybe isn’t the worst idea for the Leafs, but whatever.

The Penguins’ core isn’t getting any younger. (Photo by Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Will Adding Karlsson Help The Aging Penguins?

So, now the Penguins — whose core of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang is nearing its end — have added a key piece in Karlsson.

“Even though he’s in his early thirties, he continues to be one of the top skaters in the NHL and obviously his offense is quite prolific.”

Since joining the San Jose Sharks, Karlsson’s production down from his time with the Ottawa Senators. However, in 2022-23 while, the team was wallowing in the basement of the Western Conference, Karlsson had the biggest season of his career. He skated in all 82 games and posted 101 points.

Is that good? Yes. Yes, it is.

I don’t think it’s a coincidence that Karlsson’s explosion in production came after Brent Burns moved on to the Carolina Hurricanes. They’re both puck-moving defensemen and at times their games — especially on the powerplay — didn’t always mesh.

Pittsburgh’s blueline has been its weakness for a few years. Now, Karlsson takes the No. 1 D-man role away from Kris Letang, which will work out nicely. At this point in his career, Letand will probably thrive in more of a depth role.

Additionally, the Pens now have one of the best puck-moving defensemen ever to help their transition game and quarterback their powerplay.

Erik Karlsson should make an immediate impact with the Pens. Although, if he doesn’t there could be a big problem. (Photo by Derek Cain/Getty Images)

This Deal Needs To Have Immediate Impact

I think Dubas may have made a good deal here, one that could show some immediate effects. And they need immediate effects.

The one thing I don’t like about the deal is that Pittsburgh had to give up a first-round pick in 2024. That may have been a necessity to get the deal done. However, Pens missed the playoffs last season. If they don’t see a massive improvement, that pick could wind up being more valuable than they might like to believe.

That’s the one way I see Dubas winding up with egg on his face. If the team misses the playoffs and that pick winds up being in the top 10.

Still, when you consider, they’ll have Karlsson scooping up pucks and getting them to Crosby, Malkin, and when healthy, Jake Guentzel, the Penguins should be better off than they were last season.

