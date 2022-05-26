Pelicans’ Zion Williamson Cleared To Return From Foot Rehab

Expectations on former No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson’s return have been heavy.

After missing the entirety of the 2021-22 season, Williamson finally sounds like he’s nearing a return.

The New Orleans Pelicans gave a rehab update regarding Williamson, stating that the former All-Star is cleared to return to action.

Pelicans say Zion Williamson has been cleared in his return to play progression without any restrictions.



Recent imaging showed continued improvement of the bone healing in his right fifth metatarsal. — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) May 26, 2022

According to the Pels, in a statement released Thursday, “The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that recent imaging of Zion Williamson’s right fifth metatarsal showed continued improvement. Williamson has been cleared in his return to play progression without any restrictions.”

Aside from injury concerns that have stemmed from his stellar run at Duke, Williamson has proven that his star potential is capable of translating to the pros.

Williamson has appeared in 85 games since his first-overall selection in 2019. In that span, Williamson averaged 25.7 points and 7.0 rebounds per game.

Add Zion to a young core in New Orleans that reached the playoffs, via the play-in tournament, and the Pelicans may be in store for a deeper run in the postseason sooner than later.

