Pearl Gonzalez would like to get back in the fight game.

The former UFC fighter turned boxer last fought in the ring in April, and walked out with a loss to Ginz Mazany.

Now, a few months have gone by, she’s recharged and would like another shot at a fight. How do we know?

She made it pretty clear with a recent Twitter video featuring her dancing in not much with the caption, “I’m lookin for a fight too!!”

It doesn’t get much more straightforward than that.

Pearl Gonzalez wants a fight and definitely wants to go viral.

Gonzalez has been all over the map when it comes to fighting. She used to fight in the UFC, fought for IFC, BKFC and is now in boxing. She’s had a decent amount of success in the ring with a 2-1 boxing record since 2022.

The former UFC star is putting up some solid numbers in the ring.

Pearl Gonzalez lights up the web with a dancing video. She says she’s “looking for a fight.” (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

However, it’s also clear Pearl Gonzalez is also doing everything she can to grow her online presence. As we all know, people from the UFC leaving and lighting up the web is a story as old as time.

Paige VanZant was the original trailblazer, and she proved there’s a lot more money to be made in not fighting than there is in the ring.

Pearl Gonzalez is also not doing a bad job when it comes to the internet. She has more than 275,000 followers on Instagram and only seems to be growing in popularity.

Pearl Gonzalez goes viral with dancing video. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Her best fighting days might be behind her, but that doesn’t mean she needs to disappear. Not at all. It’s clear she plans on cashing in online and adding the occasional fight.

Will this dancing video get her back in the ring? Time will tell, but it definitely generated plenty of attention online.