Pearl Gonzalez Drops Dancing Video, Claims She Needs $1 Million

Pearl Gonzalez is apparently looking for a big payday.

The former UFC athlete has been all over the fighting world. That includes stints with the IFC, BKFC and in the boxing world.

She’s been all over the place when it comes to combat sports. Now, it seems like she’s looking for another huge chunk of cash.

Former UFC fighter Pearl Gonzalez goes viral with dancing video. She claimed she wants $1 million. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Gonzalez tweeted a short video of herself dancing while working out and claimed she wants to land $1 million.

What does she need $1 million for? Not a clue, and she definitely didn’t explain further in her X video.

Long story short.. I need $1M! 🤪👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/4Z42l2droP — PEARL GONZALEZ (@PearlGonzalez) August 26, 2023

Pearl Gonzalez wants to get paid.

Pearl Gonzalez wants a quick $1 million. I’m not hating on it. Who wouldn’t want to make $1 million without much time or effort?

That’s kind of the American dream, right? Find a lane and start printing cash. It’s the goal for just about everyone.

Having said that, I’m skeptical Pearl Gonzalez is going to make $1 million fighting. As I’ve said before, her best fighting days are behind her.

Are Pearl Gonzalez’s best days behind in the fighting world? It definitely appears to be that way. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Her last UFC fight was a 2017 loss to Poliana Botelho, and her last fight against anyone was a April loss to Gina Mazany.

It appears her future is in pumping out content online following the path of Paige VanZant. Could there be $1 million to make there? Possibly.

It’s definitely not waiting for her in the ring or octagon. Sometimes, the truth is a tough pill to swallow, but that’s what we’re here for.

Pearl Gonzalez claims she’s looking for $1 million in a new viral video. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Best of luck to Pearl Gonzalez on her pursuit of big money. Definitely pulling for her, but I just don’t see it happening.