Paxton Lynch Gets Benched In First XFL Start

Paxton Lynch did not have a good NFL career. If Saturday is any indication, his XFL career is headed down a similar path.

The Denver Broncos traded up to select Lynch with the 26th pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. Lynch started just four games in his NFL career, going 1-3 with four touchdowns and four interceptions.

Denver released him prior to the 2018 season and though the Seahawks and Steelers brought him onto their practice squads, he never saw an NFL field again.

His next stop came in the Canadian Football League, but he couldn’t win a backup quarterback spot there, released by the Saskatchewan Roughriders after falling to third string.

Next up, Paxton Lynch headed to the USFL. The Michigan Panthers selected him in the 12th round, but because of injury and, well being Paxton Lynch, he never saw the field.

Undeterred, Lynch joined the XFL three weeks ago. The Orlando Guardians signed him and he became their starting quarterback. But, like all his previous stops, Lynch couldn’t hack it.

The Houston Roughnecks sack Paxton Lynch of Orlando Guardians in XFL action. Lynch doesn’t appear to have the ability to start at quarterback at any level of competitive football. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

He actually led a touchdown drive to start the game against the Houston Roughnecks, the most successful thing he’s accomplished on a football field in over five years.

The Guardians failed to do much after that, though, and they benched Paxton Lynch following a third quarter interception. His backup, Quinten Dormady, took over and achieved similar results. Dormandy led a touchdown drive, but also threw two interceptions.

The Guardians lost, 33-12.

Dormandy’s struggles leave the door open for another Lynch appearance, but for everyone’s sake let’s hope Lynch’s football career is over.