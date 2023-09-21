Paw Patrol Series Introduces Little Kids To ‘Cool’ Non-Binary Person

Videos by OutKick

Kids, meet River, a non-binary skateboarder.

“Rubble & Crews” is a spin-off of the children’s series “Paw Patrol,” an animated tale of rescue dogs.

In the series, Rubble the Bulldog assists with various construction projects. And for some reason, the creators of the show thought the pup needed the help of a non-binary human.

One who wears Pride-themed socks.

Photo via Nickelodeon.

For those still unfamiliar with the term “non-binary,” it supposedly references those who say their gender cannot be defined within the margins of gender binary.

Like Sam Brinton, the criminal who used to be a nuclear official for Joe Biden:

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 22: Sam Brinton attends Evening Tea at Playboy Playhouse on June 22, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Playboy)

“Rubble & Crews” turned to Lindz Amer to write and create the River character. Amer also calls themself (???) non-binary and hosts a creepy YouTube channel called “Queer Kid Stuff.”

“I wanted to write a non-binary character who was aspirational and incredibly cool, someone for the pups (and kids at home) to look up to. They found an awesome non-binary actor [Cihang Ma] to voice River and I’m so happy how it turned out,” Amer said.

According to Common Sense Media, kids typically become interested in “PAW Patrol” at three years old.

How many three-year-olds call themselves non-binary? Hopefully, and probably, not many.

And that’s the point of the casting.

The show didn’t create a non-binary character in an animated pet show to include non-binary children.

Rather, the show created the character to introduce kids to the idea of being non-binary. And per the creator, convince the children that gender confusion is “cool.”

Of course, it’s not “cool.”

It’s dishonest. It’s harmful. It’s a ruse.

No honest person, who operates from a stable mental capacity, can truthfully claim they are unsure which gender they are.

As per my latest column, trans and non-binary people are being exploited for a fundraising campaign.

Read that below:

Three-year-olds didn’t ask for a non-binary character to help talking pups build things.

Most of them didn’t know what it meant to be non-binary before this month. But they do now.