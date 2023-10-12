Paulina Gretzky’s New Look Continues To Get Rave Reviews

Videos by OutKick

In a wild twist nobody saw coming, Paulina Gretzky’s biggest supporters — her family, friends, stylists and a bunch of Instagram blue checkmarks — are all in agreement that her new look is “beautiful” “stunning” and “sophisticated.”

The 34-year-old wife of hundreds-millionaire Dustin Johnson is having one of the best content years of her life while other contemporaries are busy focusing on yoga content or trying to save the planet.

“My town. Let’s hook up,” one of her supporters wrote Thursday on Paulina’s latest offering where she’s in New York City wearing Alex Perry (never heard of him) designer clothing.

Earlier this month, Paulina appeared on the cover of Canada’s Kind Magazine for its fall edition where the periodical “delves into self-love, kindness, pleasure, and discovering the path to your healthiest self, beginning from within.”

As suspected because we track such details within the OutKick Culture Department, Paulina admitted in the interview she’s officially ready to get back to being the Paulina pre-kids while still being a parent and being responsible.

“I was stuck in this, ‘What is Paulina Gretzky going to do?’ But like, I don’t always know and it’s OK to not know — not many of us do — but at the same time, I like who I am — I love who I am — and I’m ready to venture out now,” she told the magazine.

Here we go.

If we were to pinpoint the exact moment when this journalist determined Paulina WAS BACK, it has to be back in February when The Great One’s daughter turned up in Mexico wearing a green bikini.

That day, I wrote: “Let’s face it, most legendary content producers go HARD until they reach about 28 or 29 and then things start to slow down like an NFL running back who’s had some wear and tear on the body. Remember the run Kate Upton went on? Now 30, she’s been out of the game for at least 4-5 years.”

…

“I’m telling you guys, the high-level content creation game for a woman 34 and over is the Mojave Desert. There’s very little life. There are very few IG Story bikini photos. And there are definitely very few moments where the 34-and-over crowd is hammering margs by the pool in Mexico like they’re on Spring Break.

“That speaks to the greatness of Paulina Gretzky.”

Now here we are in October and Paulina’s team has completely made over her look, the content they’re putting out and it’s working perfectly. The hair was cut. Her wardrobe now features black and tan clothes.

The IGs she’s putting out are literally dripping $100 bills.

But it’s working while the D-list pretenders of her generation are all washed up and attempting to squeeze pennies out of fat old guys on OnlyFans.

Nobody has played the long game better than Paulina Gretzky. She is to be saluted.