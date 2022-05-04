Paulina Gretzky Shows Off The Fastball On Honeymoon Trip To Bahamas

Perhaps in a tribute to her new husband’s green jacket for his Masters win in 2020, Paulina Gretzky unleashed a green bikini photo on her Instagram followers Wednesday from the Bahamas where she and DJ appear to be enjoying their honeymoon and some quiet time.

Gretzky and Johnson tied the knot 10 days ago in Tennessee and since then the two have been laying pretty low like typical married couples with two kids do once they hit their mid 30s. To be fair, Paulina’s 33 and that seems to be the signal she’s sending with her green bikini photo.

In her latest Instagram post, Paulina Gretzky unleashes the fastball from her honeymoon trip with Dustin Johnson to the Bahamas / Instagram

There are I still have my fastball photos and then there’s the work Paulina put in with this new photo. This is like 42-year-old Nolan Ryan trotting out to the mound in 1989 as a member of the Rangers and dropping the hammer on 301 batters who ended up strikeout victims.

We’re looking at a woman who is reminding the Instagram pretenders that she’s still able to take the mound every five days and dominate a game. These other lowly C-list Instagram models have to pump out content 7-days a week to keep the algorithm in their favor.

Not Paulina.

She is the algorithm. The algorithm listens to her. When she unleashes a green bikini photo, Zuck’s Meta algorithm team stops in its tracks and fires that post right to the top of feeds around the world.

If there were any concerns that Paulina would get married, start hitting up Cracker Barrels on Sunday mornings and watch soaps all day while losing a step, those worries seem to be over after this Bahamas content dumpage.

Rookie of the Year Wife on the PGA? We’ll have to see. Depends how bad Paulina wants that title.