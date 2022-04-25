Paulina Gretzky Shares First Official Wedding Photos

Paulina Gretzky took to Instagram Monday afternoon to make it official — she married golfer Dustin Johnson in Tennessee over the weekend. Simply captioning the photo “4/23/22” to reflect the couple’s Saturday wedding at the ritzy Blackberry Farm in Walland, TN, Paulina shared two photos of the couple in action on farm property.

After getting engaged in 2013 and having two boys through their long engagement, the couple finally made it official on their government documents. The night was highlighted at the Farm by Kid Rock performing as part of the wedding band.

Rock, a friend of the Gretzky family, provided vocals for a cover of Chris Stapleton’s “Joy of My Life” while the newlyweds danced.

The big Gretzky-Johnson wedding weekend kicked off Thursday when the crew flew into town on a private jet and wasted little time throwing multiple dinner parties. The Johnson boys, Tatum, 7, and River, 4, eventually joined their parents for the big event.

“Congratulations to Paulina and Dustin, Tatum and River. We could not Love you more 🤍4-23-22 We are so Blessed,” Janet Gretzky wrote Monday afternoon as Paulina dumped out the wedding photos.

Janet also shared that Paulina and Dustin’s Saturday wedding was on the same day that Wayne’s parents, Walter and Phylis, got married.

Congratulations to the Johnsons. Now it’s time to see what these content machines have cooking for a honeymoon. The PGA Championship tees off May 19 so they have a couple of weeks to get it in before newly married man DJ needs to go back to providing for his family.