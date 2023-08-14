Paulina Gretzky Reveals New Look

Videos by OutKick

Paulina Gretzky got a haircut, right?

After returning to work today after a 10-day vacation, I had to do a double-take when I opened Instagram Story and there was Dustin Johnson’s wife with a new look. As a Big J Blogger who has been following Paulina for approximately the last decade — at least — when someone of this A-list level reveals a new haircut, it’s my responsibility to figure out if this is the real deal or if my brain is playing tricks on me.

This is the real deal.

It's been a minute, but The Great One has returned pic.twitter.com/OFCpv8n08t — Sean Joseph (@sjoseph_sports) August 14, 2023

The 34-year-old mother of two has been having one of her best content years in a long time and now she’s out creating new headlines with a haircut that I’ve never seen out of Paulina. This is big and it indicates we’re about to see yet another content bender heading into her December birthday.

There are just three more LIV Tour stops for her husband and then it’s time for vacation season when Paulina is known to unleash content as the Gretzky-Johnson crew heads to the tropics for like a month straight.

Remember, we’re pretty much in unchartered waters for Instagram legends. As I wrote in February, what we’re seeing out of Paulina is pretty much unheard of these days:

“Let’s face it, most legendary content producers go HARD until they reach about 28 or 29 and then things start to slow down like an NFL running back who’s had some wear and tear on the body. Remember the run Kate Upton went on? Now 30, she’s been out of the game for at least 4-5 years.”

…

“Think back a decade to the run Candice Swanepoel went on. Now 34, she’s all but out of the content game. Or what about Marisa Miller, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model who owned the early 2010s? She’s now 44 and hasn’t posted to Instagram since 2019. What about former Victoria’s Secret model Elsa Hosk who’s now 34? She’s off doing high-end fashion model and is long gone from Internet content creation.

Paulina Gretzky revealed her new hair length during a Sunday Instagram Story content session. / Instagram Story

Paulina is to be cherished. We don’t get very many married A-list women sitting on like half-a-billion dollars with two kids who are still dominating the bikini and content game.

It just doesn’t happen.