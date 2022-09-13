Paulina Gretzky Posts Rare Instagram Bikini Photo & Sets App On Fire

Just when you think Paulina Gretzky might’ve lost the fastball and became more of a hit the corners, Greg Maddux-type Hall of Famer, along comes Wayne’s daughter to remind us legends never die.

“365 days of summer,” Paulina wrote on Instagram while modeling a white bikini from Caviilou.

What a time in life it is for Dustin Johnson, 38, and his wife, who have two boys, ages five and seven, as they begin to navigate life with a reported contract of $125 million from the LIV Golf tour.

Endless summers. Flying on LIV’s private jets around the world. White bikini Mondays. LIV Golf titles.

Get a good look at this life, Instagram D-list Instagram models.

It didn’t take long for the Paulina Gretzky blue checkmark fan club members to start hammering this post with comments. They understand how out of the ordinary it is to see Paulina posting new bikini material these days.

“Stunningggg,” Samantha Maddox, who married Dustin Johnson’s brother, wrote.

Paulina’s bridesmaid Kristina Melnichenko — a Caviilou co-founder — added, “Favoriteeeee pic of you!!!”

“Obsessssedddddds,” Bahar Boroujerdi, another Caviilou co-founder, typed on her phone.

To put it into perspective on how rare it is for Paulina to post a bikini Instagram, this is just the second of 2022 and just her third bikini shot since going on a historic run in 2020.

The content production might be light, but the point is made. You might try to come take Paulina’s crown, but remember she’s just one white bikini photo away from creating headlines around the world while counting the zeroes at the end of DJ’s contract.

The rest of you are just pretenders in the Instagram game.