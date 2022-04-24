Paulina Gretzky, Dustin Johnson Tie The Knot At Tennessee Resort

Paulina Gretzky and PGA star Dustin Johnson have tied the knot!

Gretzky’s Instagram stories show the ceremony took place in an intimate outdoor ceremony, DailyMail.com reports vows were exchanged at Blackberry Farm, the luxury hotel and resort in the Great Smoky Mountains outside of Knoxville, Tennessee.

PAULINA GRETKZY-DUSTIN JOHNSON WEDDING APPEARS TO BE HAPPENING

Paulina, 33, has been documenting the journey to their big day on her Instagram. Even dating back to the joint bachelor-bachelorette weekend in St. Barths this year that Johnson and Gretzky shared.

DJ kicked off his wedding week on Monday with some deep-sea fishing alongside his future brother-in-law, Trevor Gretzky, GOLF.com reports.

She shared snaps of their flight to Knoxville on a private jet on Thursday to their welcome dinner later that night on her Instagram story, as OutKick’s Joe Kinsey previously reported.

GOLF.com reports that on Thursday evening, DJ and Paulina had an intimate dinner party to welcome their family and friends to Tennessee.

Photos courtesy of Kristina Melnichenko/Paulina Gretzky’s Instagram story/GOLF.com.

Gretzky shared this note from Johnson on her Instagram story on Saturday.

Last April, she lived every bride’s dream when she shopped for the perfect wedding dress with Vera Wang in New York City and I can’t wait to see how stunning she looked.

