Bear Bryant’s Great-Grandson Transfers To Clemson

Paul Tyson is headed to the Clemson Tigers.

The Tigers announced Wednesday morning that Bear Bryant’s great-grandson has committed to the program as a transfer.

Paul Tyson previously played for Arizona State and Alabama.

Paul Tyson is teaming up with Dabo Swinney.

Paul Tyson joined Alabama out of high school. That move made a lot of sense. His grandfather was a dominant coach with the Crimson Tide.

In many ways, Bear Bryant is responsible for Alabama football becoming the program it’s been over the past several decades.

Yes, Nick Saban took things to a different level, but if you go back in time, the origin of the powerhouse in Tuscaloosa starts with Bear Bryant.

Bear Bryant built Alabama into a powerhouse. (Photo by Focus on Sport via Getty Images)

Unfortunately, his great-grandson passed for a grand total of 150 yards while playing for the Crimson Tide. He landed at ASU, where he recorded zero stats. Now, he’s on his third program since joining Alabama in 2019.

It’s also unlikely Paul Tyson sees much time for the Tigers and Dabo Swinney. Cade Klubnik is running that offense now, and unless he gets hurt, that’s unlikely to change.

Paul Tyson transfers to Clemson. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

With at least one year of eligibility left (possibly two with the COVID exemption), Tyson should just focus on enjoying one last ride in college football.