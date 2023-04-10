Videos by OutKick

On April 3, 2021, Basketball Hall of Famer Paul Pierce went live on Instagram. Now, just over two years later, he remains baffled by the ramifications of his live stream.

It was a totally normal Friday night, when all of a sudden, Pierce’s Instagram icon indicated that he had turned on his camera. It was no longer a normal Friday night!

Pierce’s video showed the then-43-year-old in a hazy room playing poker— with about $10,000 in chips. Not long thereafter, a barber came in and cut his hair while he sat at the gaming table and roasted a bone.

And then it was time for the grand finale. A group of scantily-clad women entered the room to join Pierce in taking shots of liquor. They then proceeded to twerk the night away.

Paul Pierce’s Instagram Live on April 3, 2021

It was a Friday night, so Pierce was off of work. He was free to do whatever he so chooses on a night off.

This is America, after all!

The poker game, OG Kush, shots and strippers were not the issue. And if they were, the old adage goes: “If a tree falls in the forest, and there’s no one around to hear it, does it make a sound?”

For Pierce, the problem was that everybody heard the tree fall. His shenanigans were broadcast, by him, for the entire world to see online.

Pierce was fired by ESPN (on his day off) as a result of his livestream on Instagram.

The decision to let him go makes sense to most, just not to Pierce. He remains dumbfounded by the decision and recently spoke to the confusion on the ‘I Am Athlete’ Podcast.

His spin zone for what happened is truly impressive and left the rest of the room in shambles. Pierce was just “having some entertainment,” that’s all!

He also broke down the call with ESPN, which ultimately led to him being fired over Disney’s moral clause. Fair enough.

Paul Pierce recounts being fired from ESPN on his day off:



“I got fired for having some entertainment. What did I do wrong?” 🤷🏾‍♂️



Subscribe & watch a dope convo w/ The Truth, @PaulPierce34 📺 → https://t.co/tNyj1hoL2N pic.twitter.com/DD9O0YHRB9 — I AM ATHLETE (@IAMATHLETEpod) April 10, 2023

Pierce is obviously choosing to play it cool on the podcast and understands why he got fired. With that being said, though, his bewilderment is fair— if he didn’t go live on Instagram… but… he went live on Instagram.