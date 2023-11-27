Paul Finebaum Viciously Roasts Ric Flair As Their Michigan-Related Beef Continues

Videos by OutKick

The feud between Ric Flair and Paul Finebaum over the Michigan Wolverines might be the strangest storyline of the college football season.

During an appearance on “The Matt Barrie Show” on Sunday, Finebaum took a significant portion of his interview to throw shade at “The Nature Boy.” Not lacking in stinging sarcasm, the college football reporter made his thoughts of Flair known.

“Ric Flair, let’s be honest, is done. The guy used to be at the epicenter of his sport and now he’s in his 70s and washed up and basically scraping for dollars,” Finebaum said.

“Ric Flair is trying to make a name for himself off of this,” he continued. “He’s trying to stay relevant. He’s trying to stay in that 15 minutes of relevancy and it’s sad. We all watch our heroes get older and fade away and show up at pro-ams and do things that they normally wouldn’t do — appear on Social Security advertisements at 3 a.m. in the morning. Unfortunately, that’s Ric Flair right now.”

Somebody call 911, we’ve got to report a murder.

The comments begin at the 9:24 mark.

Finebaum and Flair’s Beef Began During The Wave Of The Michigan Sign-Stealing Scandal

So where did this terrible beef between the two men start? It all begins with the Michigan sign-stealing scandal and head coach Jim Harbaugh’s alleged involvement.

After more and more news broke on the extent of the Wolverines sign-stealing operation, Finebaum laid into the Wolverines’ skipper earlier this month.

That rant caught the attention of Flair, a long-time friend of Harbaugh’s. The WWE legend clapped back at Finebaum for picking on his friend, and Finebaum, in turn, told Flair that he was “chasing the success of the SEC” (Flair is a former Georgia fan). That seemed to quiet the feud down significantly.

However, it ramped up once again after the Wolverines triumphed 30-24 over Ohio State on Saturday. Flair took the opportunity to gloat over Finebaum after Michigan secured its third consecutive victory over the Buckeyes.

The Michigan Wolverines, Denied Your Coach, The Great @CoachJim4UM, You Still Prevailed! HaHa, Big 10, NCAA, And Especially You @finebaum! Quit Being A Hater And Start Being A Believer! Quit Snubbing The Big 10! WOOOOO! @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/29KcEzYJK3 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) November 25, 2023

That’s what prompted Finebaum’s response on “The Matt Barrie Show.” Not to be outdone, Flair responded later that day by saying he isn’t hurting for cash and that Finebaum should stop “kissing Georgia’s A–.” He also offered to provide him with two front-row tickets to the AEW Collision event in Charlotte, NC, because “God Knows You Can’t Afford To Buy Them!”

Hey @finebaum, I Spent More Money On Spilt Liquor From One Side Of The World To Another Than You Made Last Year. Stop Kissing Georgia’s Ass! I’ll See You On January 6th In Charlotte- FLAIR COUNTRY (Which You’re Lucky To Live In) For Collision & I’ll Reserve You 2 Front Row… pic.twitter.com/thNS5VcAaJ — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) November 26, 2023

Like I said, this is rather bizarre. Flair probably went too far by sticking his nose into the middle of the Michigan conflict. Likewise, Finebaum shouldn’t have been that petty and engaged in this beef with Flair. It’s just two old men with massive egos trying to bring each other down and a massive waste of time for both of them.

But at the very least, it’s entertaining for the rest of us.