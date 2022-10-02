Wisconsin Fires Football Coach Paul Chryst

Paul Chryst’s time with the Wisconsin Badgers is over.
The Badgers pulled the trigger on firing Chryst after a humiliating 34-10 home loss Saturday to Illinois, and after going 15-10 in his last 25, he’s gone.
Jim Leonhard, who many view as the heir apparent, is now the interim coach, according to Adam Rittenberg.
Not only is he gone, but Wisconsin wanted him out so badly that the Badgers are paying Paul Chryst more than $16 million to never coach in Madison again, according to Pete Thamel.
As OutKick readers know, we’ve been covering the collapse of Wisconsin’s football team heavily, and the people in charge had clearly seen enough.
Losing to Ohio State and Washington State was really bad. Losing to Illinois was completely unacceptable, and it was a new low for Paul Chryst.
With fans in open revolt, the school had to do something, and Paul Chryst’s time at Wisconsin is officially over.
He went 67-26 since being hired in 2015.
With Paul Chryst out the door and Jim Leonhard in the driver’s seat, the time is now to figure out whether or not the former Badgers star and NFL player is the man meant to be HC. If not, it’s time to look at other options. Either way, Wisconsin did the right thing today, and fans should be happy.
One CommentLeave a Reply
Congratulations now you’ll will get Bill O’Brien. Good luck with that.