Wisconsin Fires Football Coach Paul Chryst

Paul Chryst’s time with the Wisconsin Badgers is over.

The Badgers pulled the trigger on firing Chryst after a humiliating 34-10 home loss Saturday to Illinois, and after going 15-10 in his last 25, he’s gone.

Jim Leonhard, who many view as the heir apparent, is now the interim coach, according to Adam Rittenberg.

SOURCE: Paul Chryst is out as #Wisconsin coach. Jim Leonhard will be the team's interim coach. Announcement will be coming shortly. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) October 2, 2022

Not only is he gone, but Wisconsin wanted him out so badly that the Badgers are paying Paul Chryst more than $16 million to never coach in Madison again, according to Pete Thamel.

Per Paul Chryst’s contract, the school owes him more than $16.4 million if he’s fired without cause. Terms of separation could apply. But that’s the contract. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 2, 2022

As OutKick readers know, we’ve been covering the collapse of Wisconsin’s football team heavily, and the people in charge had clearly seen enough.

Losing to Ohio State and Washington State was really bad. Losing to Illinois was completely unacceptable, and it was a new low for Paul Chryst.

With fans in open revolt, the school had to do something, and Paul Chryst’s time at Wisconsin is officially over.

He went 67-26 since being hired in 2015.

With Wisconsin racing towards firing Paul Chryst, it's time to start looking at who will replace him as the coach of the Badgers.



I put together a list of names I expect to be in the mix. Fans might be surprised by who appears on the radar! https://t.co/uBfyaxR09t — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 2, 2022

With Paul Chryst out the door and Jim Leonhard in the driver’s seat, the time is now to figure out whether or not the former Badgers star and NFL player is the man meant to be HC. If not, it’s time to look at other options. Either way, Wisconsin did the right thing today, and fans should be happy.