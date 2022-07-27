Paul Byron’s Fishing Trip Turns Into A Rescue Mission As He Helps Save Pilot From Crashed Seaplane

Paul Byron’s family fishing trip went from relaxing to panic mode after witnessing a seaplane crash into a Quebec lake over the weekend. Thankfully, the Montreal Canadien was able to help rescue the pilot of the plane.

Byron was on a fishing trip with his father-in-law, brother-in-law, and a family friend when they suddenly saw a seaplane crash into the lake they were fishing on. According to sports network RDS, the seaplane actually capsized in shallow water, but Byron and two others were able to reach inside the plane and pull out the pilot.

Serge Labelle was the real hero of the rescue, according to Byron. Labelle was driving a jet ski when he saw the seaplane crash and was the first to reach the plane to help pull the pilot out of the cockpit.

The pilot was the only person aboard the plane. He was immediately rushed to a local hospital in serious condition, but according to authorities he is expected to live.

After being drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in 2007, Byron has spent the last seasons in Montreal with the Canadiens. The Ottawa native played in 27 games last season scoring four goals and picking up three assists.