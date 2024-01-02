Paul Bissonnette, Kraken Mascot Buoy Throw Hands On Set At Winter Classic

Videos by OutKick

At the NHL Winter Classic, the Seattle Kraken shut out the Vegas Golden Knights 3-0. But the most heated battle at T-Mobile Park happened between Paul Bissonnette and Buoy.

The former hockey player and the Kraken mascot have been engaging in a bitter trash-talking war for months. And it finally came to a head during intermission on Monday when the two squared off on the TNT set.

Buoy came out swinging his comically large boxing gloves, and Biz threw hands right back. Clearly overmatched, Bissonnette took off running, and the chase was on. Biz finally ended the brawl by taking down the giant troll with some WWE moves.

Watch.

HERE WE GO, @BizNasty2point0 and @SeaBuoy ARE THROWING HANDS ON THE SET 😱 pic.twitter.com/cOQdSWhIta — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 1, 2024

It all started back in October when Biz called Buoy the “ugliest mascot in all professional sports.“

The analyst doubled down during a postgame show just days later, and the mascot clapped back.

“Jealousy is a disease sweaty, hope you get well soon!” he posted on X. “p.s. maybe Manscape your hairline before you come for my flow.”

Jealousy is a disease sweaty, hope you get well soon! 🧌

p.s. maybe Manscape your hairline before you come for my flow 😘 — Buoy (@SEAbuoy) October 20, 2022

The two traded jabs for the next couple of months until, finally, the time had come for the sworn enemies to meet face to face.

“Don’t hide from me tonight,” Buoy posted.

“On my way to Seattle as we speak you mutant,” Biz responded. “I’m going to take over your city you ugly SOB. Just watch.”

On my way to Seattle as we speak you mutant. I’m going to take over your city you ugly SOB. Just watch. https://t.co/Gie1AyYJmi — Paul Bissonnette (@BizNasty2point0) December 29, 2023

The fight may have ended in a body slam by Bissonnette. But Buoy isn’t discouraged. Buoy will persevere.

Buoy will do what he was born to do: troll.

biz will never know peace in my city @BizNasty2point0 🧌🥊 pic.twitter.com/I0pH1FZfTY — Buoy (@SEAbuoy) January 1, 2024

