Pats Owner Robert Kraft Makes Huge Donation To Massachusetts Hospital

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has made a massive donation to the Massachusetts General Hospital, cutting it a check for a whopping $50 million.

According to TMZ Sports, Kraft’s donation will go toward promoting health equity in the area.

Robert Kraft & the Kraft family donates $50 million gift to @MassGeneralNews.



The largest donation in support of community health and equity in Mass General Hospital history: https://t.co/pUTXc0hv0Q — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 12, 2022

Kraft told Boston TV station WCVB that he decided to donate after watching his late wife go through cancer treatments.

“When my beloved Myra got sick about 12 years ago, I saw the great care she got. We have the greatest hospitals in the world right here in Massachusetts,” Kraft said.

He said that his donation was intended to make sure more people had access to hospitals.

Kraft is worth a reported $10 billion, so he’s not going to be hurting for cash even after making such a large donation.

Kraft bought the Patriots in 1994 for $172 million when the team was on the verge of relocating. Forbes estimates that the team is now worth $6.4 billion.

“I think people and families like ours have a responsibility to look out for the community and do whatever we can to make the quality of life and the opportunities,” the 81-year-old said.

This isn’t the first time that Kraft has donated to Massachusetts General but it is his biggest donation.

In fact, it’s the biggest single donation in the hospital’s more than 200-year history,

