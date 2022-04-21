Patriots WR DeVante Parker Details ‘Decision’ To Get Traded To NE

It took a special request for two intradivisional rivals to shake hands and agree to a trade in the AFC East.

When the Miami Dolphins traded away 2015 first-round wideout DeVante Parker to the New England Patriots, fans from both teams wondered what kind of devilish pitch fomented between adversaries.

Parker said that all it took was a simple request to buddy, and Dolphins GM, Chris Grier.

The WR was eventually sent packing to Foxborough.

“I chose to get traded here,” Parker told the media on Thursday. “My agent [Jimmy Gould] hit me up, just telling me what the situation was, and the options I had for the teams to go to. The first on my list was the Patriots. I’m just excited we were able to get everything done.”

As relayed by OutKick’s Nick Geddes, the Patriots acquired Parker and a 2022 fifth-round pick from Miami in exchange for a 2023 third-round pick.

Parker left South Beach shortly after former Kansas City Chiefs star Tyreek Hill was shipped to Miami — eclipsing Parker on the depth chart, which set the trade with the Pats in motion.

“When you have an opportunity to do right by the player and the organization — both sides feel good about it. This was never anything where we [had] planned to trade DeVante,” Grier told reporters Wednesday afternoon regarding the offseason activity.

The former Dolphins wideout now works to become Mac Jones’ top target in New England: expecting to recreate some of the 2019 magic in Miami when Parker caught 72 passes for 1,202 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

Parker lauded his new QB during the interview.

“My impressions of Mac: He has a nice arm on him,” he commented. “He was zipping it. It was a great workout for all of us. It was good for me to come down and start throwing with him early, get the timing down.

