Patriots Rookie Pulls Off Another Incredible TD; Scores on First-Ever Offensive Snap

New England Patriots return specialist and cornerback Marcus Jones is dominating ball games every time he steps on the field.

Jones, a third-round defensive back out of Houston, delivered a splash play to put the Pats up 7-3 over the Buffalo Bills in the first quarter of Week 13’s Thursday night matchup. He received his first snap on offense and sped straight to the house with a 48-yard TD. He turned on the boosters after Patriots quarterback Mac Jones dumped off a screen pass.

The rookie sliced through the Bills defense for the highlight-worthy score.

Jones is becoming a secret weapon for New England.

On Nov. 20, facing the New York Jets, Jones delivered a stunning punt return touchdown to give Bill Belichick’s crew the walk-off win.

Buffalo ultimately retook the lead and went into the half with a 17-7 advantage.

