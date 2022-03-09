Patriots Reportedly Have Eyes For Allen Robinson

Videos by OutKick

It’s become a regular offseason occurrence for the New England Patriots to go after bigger names, and hey, what do you know, they’re at it again.

Per Mike Girardi of the NFL Network, the Pats have done “excessive” work on several players, who are considered available either via free agency or trade. One of those men, it seems, is standout Allen Robinson, most recently of the Chicago Bears.

There’s a chance Robinson, 29, could return to Chicago. There’s seemingly an equal chance he could go elsewhere. Either way, he is expected to be the top receiver on the market.

The #Patriots have done what one source described to me as "excessive" work on a variety of vet WRs available either in free agency (yes, including Allen Robinson) and those who might be available via trade (Robby Anderson, as first reported by @GregABedard). (1/2) — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) March 9, 2022

Basically, quarterback Mac Jones is coming off a very nice rookie season and the Patriots would like to keep a good thing going by getting him more help. What they landed last season was just so-so, as relayed by Steve DelVecchio of Larry Brown Sports.

“The Patriots spent big on the wide receiver position last offseason, but their investments did not pay off in the first year,” DelVecchio wrote. “They signed Nelson Agholor to a two-year, $26 million contract. He caught just 37 passes for 473 yards and three touchdowns. New England also signed Kendrick Bourne to a three-year, $22.5 million deal. He was a bit more productive with 55 catches for 800 yards and five touchdowns.”

Robinson to the Patriots? In the world of Bill Belichick and New England football, anything is possible.