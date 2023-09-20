Autopsy Reveals No Signs Of ‘Traumatic Injury’ In Death Of Patriots Fan; Cause Of Death Still Under Investigation

Videos by OutKick

Preliminary autopsy results of the New England Patriots fan who died during Sunday night’s game against the Miami Dolphins do not suggest “a traumatic injury” took place, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office. The results did, however, identify a “medical issue.”

The exact cause and manner of Dale Mooney’s death is still under investigation.

Eyewitnesses, including three friends who went with Mooney to the game on Sunday, say they were being taunted by Dolphins fans during the game and it eventually led to a fight during the fourth quarter.

READ: PATRIOTS FAN WHO SUFFERED FATAL HIT REMEMBERED FOR SAVING LITTLE GIRL FROM DROWNING

Another eyewitness told NBC Boston, “It was really one punch that I saw and the victim got punched really hard on the side of the head, and went down. He’s a bigger guy but he just crumbled.”

The DA’s office is saying that Mooney died following the incident at Sturdy Memorial Hospital after being transported by medics at the stadium.

Warning: Upsetting footage shown

Tragedy: A longtime #Patriots fan died at the game Sunday night after being punched by a #Dolphins fan and hitting his head on the ground, causing him to lose consciousness and never regain it. The fan, Dale Mooney, was a 30 year season ticket holder who was at the game with his… pic.twitter.com/4nT9cQnv9k — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) September 19, 2023

Joey Kilmartin, a witness who recorded the commotion, relayed his side of the story with Boston 25.

“It looked like people grabbing and pulling at each other at first at some point in the guy in the Dolphins jersey punched the victim twice in the face and that’s when the victim fell into his seat unconsciousness,” Kilmartin said.

“The guy in the Dolphins jersey got hauled away by police and that’s when everybody noticed something was wrong a minute or so later the guy still hadn’t made any movement it really didn’t look like he was breathing,” said Kilmartin.

Lisa Mooney, Dale’s wife, spoke with WCVB after her husband’s tragic passing looking for answers.

“I want to know what happened. What caused this?” she said. “I just don’t understand why people have to go to that extreme. Why can’t it just be fun? That’s all it’s supposed to be — a fun family event.”

Dale Mooney was 53 years old.