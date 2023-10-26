Rob Gronkowski Bluntly Slams Patriots For Celebrating Beating The Bills

Videos by OutKick

Rob Gronkowski wasn’t impressed by the antics he saw from the Patriots last Sunday against the Bills.

The Patriots pulled off a surprising 29-25 win over the Bills, and Mac Jones led a game-winning touchdown drive for New England to improve to 2-5 (what a record to type for a Bill Belichick team).

New England players hit the Griddy dance on the field and celebrated like earning win number two was some incredible accomplishment.

The former Patriots superstar and four-time Super Bowl champ wasn’t impressed……even a little bit!

Mac Jones to Mike Gesicki for a Patriots winning touchdown over the Bills 😱pic.twitter.com/FDNumZGV3o — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) October 22, 2023

Rob Gronkowski rips Patriots players celebrating beating the Bills.

In case you ever wondered what Gronk thought about celebrating, he made it clear when reacting to the win over the Bills. It was “ridiculous” and more over-the-top than what he did winning Super Bowls with the Pats.

“If you asked me, that celebration was pretty ridiculous, [Patrick] Chung. Whenever we celebrated just a little bit, we would get hounded. They’ve just won one game and they celebrated, like, more than we would when we won a Super Bowl. That was like one of the most absurd celebrations. Like, I’m like, wow they won a game and they went that crazy like they acting like they have never been there before,” Gronk said during an appearance on “Up & Adams.”

You can watch his full comments below, and send me your thoughts to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

"They're acting like they've never been there before…griddying all over the place"@RobGronkowski was NOT a fan of the Patriots celebrations after their win…@PatrickChung23 @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/vQJYhcwwu6 — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) October 25, 2023

This is alpha energy from Rob Gronkowski.

I absolutely LOVE this reaction from Rob Gronkowski, and I’m guessing a lot of OutKick readers feel the same way.

Some might try to argue his reaction is an old school mentality. It’s really not. An old school mentality is what Barry Sanders had, which was to never celebrate any accomplishment. Sanders would score touchdowns and do literally nothing.

Gronk is certainly known for having a good time, but only when it’s deserved. The Patriots have six Super Bowl victories in franchise history. Belichick used to be the most feared coach in the league. The expectation was always to win and win at a high level.

Rob Gronkowski wasn’t a fan of how much the Patriots celebrated after beating the Bills. (Photo by Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Now, the Patriots are 2-5 and acting like the team did something amazing after win two of the season. It’s a sign of how far expectations have fallen.

If you think celebrating improving to 2-5 is worthy of celebration, then you’re probably the kind of man I wouldn’t want to be anywhere near in a gunfight, your girlfriend probably yearns for more and you have a loser mentality.

Did the Patriots celebrate a bit too much after improving to 2-5? (Photo by M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

I want guys like Gronk in my corner. Win at the highest level possible, and nothing less is acceptable. Call me an old man screaming at the clouds. I call myself a winner. Disagree? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com, and we can have a healthy debate!