Patrick Reed Talking About ‘Teaching Kids About Morals’ At Hong Kong Open Is Incredibly Rich Given His History

Patrick Reed is teeing it up in this week’s Hong Kong Open alongside a number of his fellow LIV Golf players including Cam Smith and Harold Varner III as part of the Asian Tour’s International Series. Prior to the start of the tournament, Reed spoke with the media and delivered what could be the most ridiculous, public relations-friendly drivel we’ve ever heard come from the mouth of a professional athlete.

Most players who have made the jump to LIV over the last two years have turned into puppets spewing any and every talking point the Saudi-backed circuit tells them to with ‘growing the game globally’ being the go-to tagline.

Reed is a master of saying a lot of words without saying much at all, but he elevated his word game this week by bringing children and morals into the equation.

“So, to come over and play always means a lot to me. I’ve always felt like this is an area that we all can help to grow not just the game of golf, but also to teach the kids about the morals and things that go along with golf,” Reed said, per LIV’s official site.

“It is all you out there. We can teach them the drive and motivation needed to get up in the morning, get started, get working and taking ownership and hard work to do things. And then because of that, I feel like there’s a lot of things that people can learn about it. Why not come to an area that really supports or really loves golf?”

Patrick Reed talking about morals, given his history, is beyond rich. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

While at the end of the day, all this is a media relations checkpoint, the message about teaching kids about the game of golf and the responsibilities and moral obligations that come with it is one of importance.

The only issue is that Reed is the one delivering the message. This would be like Tiger Woods issuing a statement about the importance of celibacy.

Patrick Reed’s Long List Of Cheating Allegations

Reed has a long list of cheating scandals and immoral accusations attached to his name that date all the way back to his college days when he was allegedly caught cheating and stealing from teammates.

The nine-time PGA Tour winner was reportedly kicked off of Georgia’s team after allegedly cheating during a qualifying round. Later that same semester, $400, a watch, and a Scotty Cameron putter were allegedly stolen from the team’s facility. The next day, Reed reportedly showed up to the team facility with a wad of cash and said he had won it off of a professor the day prior.

Reed’s most infamous moment came during the third round of the 2019 Hero World Challenge when he was caught improving his lie in a waste bunker. The PGA Tour issued him a two-stroke penalty after the incident.

A closer look at Patrick Reed’s two-stroke penalty during Round 3 of the Hero World Challenge. pic.twitter.com/z2aqkajnYq — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 7, 2019

Earlier this year, Reed was caught up in another scandal during the Dubai Desert Classic when his tee shot got lodged in a tree. Reed and a rules official claimed to have been able to identify his ball allowing him to take an unplayable instead of re-tee, but video replay appeared to show his golf ball was actually lodged in an entirely different tree than the one they were looking at.

If you haven’t seen the video of Patrick Reed’s tee shot at 17, here it is. pic.twitter.com/sgnKcLH4Sf — Brandel Chamblee (@chambleebrandel) January 30, 2023

Other, let’s call them sketchy, moments involving Reed on the course have been caught on video as well.

Granted all of these incidents happened in the past, one took place this same calendar year. So yeah, him being the person talking about teaching kids morals is truly ridiculous.

Follow Mark Harris on X @ItIsMarkHarris and email him at Mark.Harris@outkick.com