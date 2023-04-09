Patrick Reed Sinks Long Birdie Putt At Masters, Waves To Basically No One As Crowd Virtually Silent

Videos by OutKick

Patrick Reed is very, very unlikeable. Even before his move to the LIV Tour, golf fans despised the 2018 Masters champion.

He’s a known cheater who’s undeservedly smug and extremely cocky. Even his own family hates him.

But still, when long putts go down at The Masters, people cheer. Patrons sit around for hours and wait for big things to happen. In fact, the crowd is so loud it sometimes hurts the TV coverage.

Why? Because there’s nothing worse than when the broadcast is showing one players and massive roar comes from somewhere else on the golf course.

“Well, I guess the next shot I see is going to be good,” you think to yourself, ruining the suspense.

Unless that shot comes from Patrick Reed. If Reed makes a birdie and no one cheers, did it really happen? Well, yes, according to the scoreboard. And Reed is in contention on Sunday.

No one likes Patrick Reed, especially the Masters patrons. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

After a tee shot into the par-3 12th hole that found the back-left fringe, Reed had over 40 feet left to the cup.

He hit a perfect putt that found the bottom of the hole. Outside of a small smattering of applause, most likely from his wife’s family — certainly not his own — no one in the gallery made a sound.

If Patrick Reed makes a long birdie putt but no one cheers, did it actually happen? pic.twitter.com/Gjnb80oJpw — Dan Zaksheske (@OutkickDanZ) April 9, 2023

I think the funniest part is when Reed sticks his hand out as if to say “thank you,” except he’s thanking no one.

You can here his playing partner, Xander Schauffele, say “nice putt.” Trust me: when someone hits a 40-foot bomb for birdie, you never hear a playing companion say “nice putt.” Why?

Because the crowd usually drowns that out. But for Patrick Reed, there is no “crowd.”

If I didn’t hate him so much myself, I might root for him to actually win.

Mostly just because it would be so funny.