Patrick Peterson (Sort Of) Walks Back Criticism Of Kyler Murray: ‘Didn’t Mean Any Disrespect’

Patrick Peterson is slamming it into reverse after some recent comments about Kyler Murray.

Peterson, who now plays for the Vikings, set off a firestorm online when he claimed the Cardinals QB “doesn’t care about anybody but” himself.

The talented dual-threat QB hit back claiming that his former teammate was “on some weird sh*t” and that he should privately air out any issues instead of publicly. Now, the defensive back is trying to walk back his comments while also pointing out Murray needs to improve his body language.

This isn’t true…you on some weird shit @p2 you got my number, if you really felt like this as a “big bro” or “mentor” you supposed to call me and tell me, not drag me so your podcast can grow… https://t.co/MFqbMKh3la — Kyler Murray (@K1) December 1, 2022

Peterson said the following when clarifying his comments, according to ESPN:

What I meant by my comment was when you’re a franchise quarterback you have to carry yourself a certain way. So if you’re having bad body language, pouting, moping on the sideline, what type of energy do you think feeds off to your teammates? That’s what I meant about Kyler. He cares about himself because he’s not putting the team first. When you make a bad throw, and you come off to the sideline, you’re dropping your shoulders, how do you think the defense feels? If our starting quarterback don’t have any energy, no fire, that we can win this game, how can we? That’s what I meant about Kyler caring about Kyler. I didn’t mean any disrespect, in any fashion or form. And I might not be his mentor, but these are the things, tips, that can help him be a better football player in the long run.

Patrick Peterson backs down to Kyler Murray.

Clearly, Patrick Peterson didn’t like the attention his comments generated and then the explosion of attention after Murray responded.

If you’re going to take a shot at Murray in the fashion Peterson did, you kind of need to hold the line. The sand has already been kicked up. What is the purpose of backing down at this point?

The only reason that might be justified is that you want to mend the relationship. Otherwise, there’s not a reason at all.

Former Cardinals player Patrick Peterson clarifies critical comments about Kyler Murray. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Having said that, Murray’s reaction was more than justified. If a guy has your number and chooses to publicly flame you instead of privately discussing the matter, you have a green light to hammer them on social media.

That’s an automatic green light 100% of the time. Obviously, we don’t know the details of their relationship, but given the fact both are grown men, it shouldn’t be hard to get his number and shoot him a text.

Patrick Peterson walks back Kyler Murray comments. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

That didn’t happen and the NFL world has watched the aftermath unfold. Now, Peterson has done a complete 180 and wants to clear the air. We’ll see if Kyler weighs in, once again.