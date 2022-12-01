Vikings Defender Patrick Peterson Says Former Teammate Kyler Murray ‘Don’t Care About Nobody But Kyler Murray’; QB Responds To Criticism

It’s a Warzone on the web as Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray and ex-Cardinals CB Patrick Peterson trade shots and call each other’s bluff.

The first strike was carried out by Peterson, who lambasted Murray as a selfish player on his All Things Covered podcast. Peterson’s words were quite indicting of his former teammate.

“Kyler Murray don’t [sic] care about anyone but Kyler Murray,” Peterson said, telling off Murray as the Cardinals drop to 4-8 on the season, with the QB’s play and leadership considerable points of contention for the 4-8 team.

“That’s just the matter of the fact,” he added.

"Kyler Murray don't care about nobody but Kyler Murray"



Patrick Peterson comments on what's going on with his former team the Cardinals, since they are always in the news.



Full discussion 👇https://t.co/imFgoT1fgs pic.twitter.com/1XYkBTJKzT — All Things Covered (@ATCoveredPod) November 30, 2022

Peterson isn’t fully in the clear, considering how much of a revenge tour he’s been on since he split with the Cardinals after the 2020 season before joining the Minnesota Vikings.

It’s A Free-For-All Between Ex-Teammates

Murray called B.S. on Peterson’s interview comments with a public call-out on Twitter. He alluded to seeking mentorship from the veteran CB when the two played for Arizona. He also brought up a valid point regarding Peterson’s unwillingness to settle the issue off-mic rather than nuking him with criticism on the podcast.

“This isn’t true…you on some weird s**t, [Peterson] you got my number, if you really felt like this as a ‘big bro’ or “mentor” you supposed to call me and tell me, not drag me so your podcast can grow.”

This isn’t true…you on some weird shit @p2 you got my number, if you really felt like this as a “big bro” or “mentor” you supposed to call me and tell me, not drag me so your podcast can grow… https://t.co/MFqbMKh3la — Kyler Murray (@K1) December 1, 2022

Cardinals wideout DeAndre Hopkins had a not-so-subtle response at Peterson, tweeting, “don’t kick a man while he’s already down.”

You don’t kick a man when he’s already down, — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) December 1, 2022

Peterson also made remarks against Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury and the front office.

“Ain’t no maybe. He will be,” Peterson said. “The crazy thing about it, the guy who hired him will still have a job.”

Murray’s love for playing online video games / first-person shooters has been well-documented this season as having as much of a priority as his NFL job — a sticking point for Murray, who’s taken a bit of a step backward this year.

Ever since Murray signed his five-year, $230.5 million contract this offseason, questions of accountability have floated around the former No. 1 overall pick — including the “homework” clause from his negotiated deal, which many saw as offensive.

Still, others deemed it appropriate for a player often thought of as “distracted.”

The knives have also been out for Kingsbury all season. Murray got his own shots on Kliff after a 25-24 loss to the Chargers on Sunday, where he said that the offense was “schematically f****d.”

It’s a free-for-all in Arizona, with this season destined to be Kingsbury’s last (so we’re guessing) now that he’s dealing with a disgruntled and very expensive QB. One of these pieces will have to move to restore order in Glendale.