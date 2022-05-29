Patrick Mahomes, Wife Brittany Matthews Announce Second Baby On The Way

Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews revealed on Sunday that a new teammate is joining the family: announcing that Baby #2 is on the way.

“Big sister duties. Coming soon,” read a sign posted by Mahomes on social media.

Nearly a year since the birth of their child, Sterling Skye, Mahomes and Matthews are adding to the depth chart with their second daughter on the way.

The announcement also seemingly shut down speculations of tension between the parents after some suspicious outings where the QB appears under constant pressure, no different than the NFL.

On Feb. 20, the Mahomes family celebrated Sterling Skye’s first birthday.

“My [red heart emoji] turns 1 today!” Mahomes posted on Instagram. “Daddy loves you!”

