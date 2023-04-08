Patrick Mahomes Trolls Travis Kelce For Embarrassingly Bad First Pitch

Videos by OutKick

Travis Kelce has had better performances.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end threw out the ceremonial first pitch Friday at the Cleveland Guardians home opener against the Seattle Mariners.

And it — well — it wasn’t good.

Take a look.

2-time Super Bowl champion, Travis Kelce, throws out the first pitch with his mom, Donna! 👩‍👦🏈#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/Ei7sfRtOkT — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) April 7, 2023

Now, we’ve seen plenty of bad celebrity first pitches over the years. But it’s fair to expect an eight-time NFL Pro Bowler, four-time First Team All-Pro and two-time Super Bowl champion to display a little bit more athletic prowess.

Which is why we weren’t surprised when his quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, had an absolute field day at Kelce’s expense.

“Ayyyyyy bruhhhhhhhhh,” Mahomes tweeted along with too many laughing face and skull emojis to count.

You know that Chiefs player group chat is burning him alive right now.

But we’ll cut Kelce some slack. Throwing the ceremonial first-pitch is a high-pressure situation. There are a lot of people watching, and you’re completely out of your element.

Heck, even MLB aces throw a wild pitch from time to time.

Travis Kelce threw out a less-than-impressive ceremonial first pitch in Cleveland Friday. (Photo by Lauren Bacho/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

So despite his trolling, Mahomes showed some mercy, too. The superstar quarterback petitioned the Kansas City Royals to invite Kelce to redeem himself at Kauffman Stadium.

“Ayyy @Royals let’s give him another chance. ASAP!!!” Mahomes tweeted.

Ayyy @Royals lets give him another chance. ASAP!!! https://t.co/v3RENRzcex — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 7, 2023

No word yet on whether the Royals will invite Kelce to throw out a first pitch for them.

One thing is for sure, though: If he messes up that one, he’ll NEVER hear the end of it.