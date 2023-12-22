Patrick Mahomes Makes Taylor Swift Official Member Of Kansas City Chiefs: ‘She’s Part Of The Team’

Videos by OutKick

After weeks of showing real effort and consistency during games, Taylor Swift has officially gotten the nod from Patrick Mahomes to join the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ahead of the Chiefs’ divisional clash against the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas, Mahomes sat down with Nate Burleson of CBS to talk about Travis Kelce’s girlfriend, also known as Taylor Swift.

I can confidently say neither Mahomes nor Burleson, a former NFL player himself, had ‘talking about Taylor Swift on CBS Mornings’ on their bingo cards but here we are.

Burleson asked the Super Bowl-winning quarterback how he and the Chiefs embraced Swift and all the chaos she brings. Mahomes hinted that it was a bit awkward at first, but after a couple of months of getting to know her and his wife Brittany gaining a new friend, he’s added her to the Chiefs’ roster.

“At first I feel like everybody stayed away and just let [Kelce] do what he was doing, but then he started bringing Taylor around and you realized how cool a person she was,” Mahomes began.

“For us there were a couple of jokes in the beginning, but now it’s just she’s part of Chiefs Kingdom now, she’s part of the team. It’s cool that she’s embraced Brittany and they’ve built a friendship as well.”

How are the Kansas City Chiefs handling Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s high-profile romance?@PatrickMahomes told @NateBurleson about Taylor’s influence on the team: “She’s just part of Chiefs Kingdom and she is part of the team.” Their interview airs Monday on @CBSSports. pic.twitter.com/H8ShuwiZJG — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) December 22, 2023

In no world would Kelce ever be looking for Mahomes’ blessing to date arguably the most popular person walking the planet, but the tight end has to appreciate the kind words from his quarterback.

While the spotlight will never go out on the Swift-Kelce relationship as long as it continues, but it’s still shocking to see just how much attention the two have gotten this season. Mahomes sitting down to preview the Chiefs’ Christmas Day game by talking about Swift is the latest example of the absurd popularity of the situation.