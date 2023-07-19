Patrick Mahomes Was So Confident In The Chiefs Making The Super Bowl He Booked An Airbnb Three Months In Advance

Videos by OutKick

Patrick Mahomes had an outrageous amount of confidence in the Kansas City Chiefs making the Super Bowl this past season.

The Chiefs beat the Eagles 38-35 in a Super Bowl matchup for the ages, and there was apparently never a doubt in Mahomes‘ mind that Kansas City would be playing for the Lombardi Trophy.

In a clip from Netflix’s hit “Quarterback” series, which follows Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota, the Chiefs starting QB told Hurts ahead of the Super Bowl he booked his accommodations for his family three months ahead of time.

Patrick Mahomes booked Super Bowl Airbnb three months in advance. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

“I just, like, Airbnb’d it. I did that sh*t three months ago. I’m like, that sh*t blast up on the price,” Mahomes, who has two rings, explained to his Eagles counterpart when talking about hooking up his family in Glendale, Arizona.

Patrick Mahomes booked his family’s AirBnB for the Super Bowl three months in advance lol pic.twitter.com/7srx6Tsc6t — Nolan Bianchi (@nolanbianchi) July 17, 2023

Patrick Mahomes is a very confident man.

This is the kind of energy that Kansas City Chiefs fans must absolutely love to see. This is absolutely the spirit, tenacity, confidence and grit fans want from their team’s starting QB.

The man booked his Super Bowl Airbnb three months before the game even happened, months before seeding for the playoffs was set and before anyone even knew how the regular season would shake out.

Patrick Mahomes has two Super Bowl rings. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The Super Bowl is in February. That means Patrick Mahomes booked his Airbnb for his family in Glendale in November.

The amount of confidence you need to truly believe you’re going to the Super Bowl no matter what in November is truly off the charts.

A great quarterback has to believe the ball is going exactly where he expects when it leaves his hand. You can’t be a gunslinger and be scared.

Patrick Mahomes booked Super Bowl Airbnb months in advance. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Clearly, Patrick Mahomes has no confidence issues and the fact he booked his Super Bowl Airbnb months out is simply awesome. The dude is a baller in the best way possible.