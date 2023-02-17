Patrick Mahomes’ Success May Be Tied To Red Underwear

Videos by OutKick

We might not know Victoria’s Secret, but we now know Patrick Mahomes.’

On the Adam Schefter Podcast this week, Kansas City Chiefs backup quarterback Chad Henne dished up some secrets about his Super Bowl-winning teammates. The funniest of which might be the fact that Mahomes wears the same pair of underwear for every game.

“Sundays it’s the same pair,” Henne said. “Ever since I’ve known him.”

Patrick Mahomes is so superstitious that he has worn the same pair of red underwear for every NFL game he had played.



🎧 https://t.co/4EbBpOY4zs pic.twitter.com/C47iN75c9D — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 15, 2023

Mahomes’ dad, Pat Mahomes, spent 12 seasons in Major League Baseball as a pitcher. Baseball players are notoriously superstitious, and, apparently, he passed that trait onto his son.

The underwear is not his only superstition, though. According to Henne, Mahomes is meticulous about everything — from his daily schedule to the layout of the call sheet and even how he writes in his notebook.

“There’s just things that I’ve seen that nobody else has seen,” Henne said.

That’s a fact. Henne has spent 15 years in the NFL, mostly as a backup. This guy has truly seen it all.

And for those curious, Henne was unsure whether Mahomes’ underpants brand of choice was Haynes or lululemon. But there’s undoubtedly another endorsement offer coming after this revelation.

As if he’s not in every single commercial already.

Chad Henne and Patrick Mahomes chatting about their skivvies, probably. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes might be superstitious, but you can’t argue with the stats.

About 10 years ago, Bud Light ran a campaign about game day superstitions.

The tagline: “It’s only weird if it doesn’t work.”

So if Mahomes truly has worn the same pair of underwear for all of his NFL starts, it’s definitely not weird.

The guy’s resume includes two Super Bowl wins, two Super Bowl MVPs, two league MVPs, a league Offensive Player of the Year, five Pro Bowl selections, two first-team All-Pro and a Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year award.

And in 2020, he signed a contract for $450 million. He also made an estimated $20 million in endorsement deals in 2022.

Come to think of it, I’ll be right back. Gonna go buy me some red underwear.