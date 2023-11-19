Patrick Mahomes Says Taylor Swift Is Not A Distraction For Chiefs

Videos by OutKick

As if the Kansas City Chiefs weren’t getting enough media attention already, Taylor Swift has the spotlight shining brighter than ever before.

But if you’re worried she might pull a Yoko Ono on the reigning Super Bowl champions, Patrick Mahomes says they aren’t letting the hype go to their heads.

Swift watches the Chiefs game with Brittany Mahomes. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

In a new interview with ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, the Chiefs quarterback said the romance between Swift and Travis Kelce hasn’t impacted the team’s focus.

“People see the whole Taylor Swift and Travis and they make it a huge deal because it is a huge deal, think it becomes a bigger deal to the fan bases than it does to the guys that are actually in the building,” Mahomes said.

“I’m lucky enough to meet Taylor and see how good of a person she is. I think you understand why it’s not become a distraction or anything like that because everybody cares about being the best they can be every day.”

The pop star has attended four of Kansas City’s games this season and has become close friends with Mahomes’ wife, Brittany.

“We’ll see when we get to the offseason,” Patrick said. “Maybe I’m traveling to Europe to go to a concert or something.”

While Kelce and the Chiefs are gearing up for another playoff run, Swift just kicked off the international leg of her Eras Tour last week. And since the team was on a bye, the All-Pro tight end traveled to Buenos Aires, Argentina, to take in his girlfriend’s show.

The two shared an on-camera kiss, Taylor put her new boyfriend in a song, Travis met Taylor’s dad, and the Internet lost its mind.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started dating in September. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

The Chiefs will next take the field Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles. Unfortunately for ESPN’s ratings, Taylor will be too busy selling out concerts to attend.

But don’t expect the media circus to die down in her absence. According to Entertainment Tonight, Taylor’s parents, Andrea and Scott, will attend the game to meet Travis’ parents, Donna and Ed, for the first time.

If you’re totally sick of this relationship already, I’d recommend watching Monday night’s game on mute.

