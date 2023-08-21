Patrick Mahomes Literally Has Not Been Touched By An Opponent This Preseason

Videos by OutKick

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes typically wants to take one hit — one — in the preseason to get the feel of football again.

That’s one reason he’s played in both of the team’s first two preseason games. It’s a feel thing for Mahomes.

Except, Mahomes hasn’t felt anything in two preseason games. Literally.

“I told my offensive linemen that I play in the preseason to get hit one time, and I literally didn’t get

touched these last two games,” Mahomes said after the weekend game against the Arizona Cardinals. “So they did a great job. It’s a good problem to have. “

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts before playing against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Chiefs Mahomes Safe This Preseason

The truth is, one defender did touch Mahomes on Sunday. But the quarterback was already out of bounds. And the swipe wasn’t even consequential enough to knock Mahomes down.

So good problem indeed because the Chiefs this offseason revamped their offensive line and the usual need for growth and acclimation in pass protection has yet to show itself in the preseason.

“There were times where I sat in the pocket for a while and it was like they’re keeping everybody away from me,” Mahomes said. “When I scrambled it seems like I scrambled just to try to make a play when I had to.”

The Chiefs this offseason signed Jawaan Taylor away from the Jacksonville Jaguars as a free agent and he’s starting at right tackle. They signed free agent Donovan Smith after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers released him, and he’s starting at left tackle.

The result has been outstanding so far.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs scrambles away from Jordan Davis #90 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

New Chiefs Offensive Line Working

Mahomes has thrown 17 passes in two preseason games. He played only one possession in the preseason opener against New Orleans. He played the entire first quarter against the Cardinals.

And the tale is told in that Mahomes came to the field with a clean uniform and left the same way.

“I thought the offensive line did a nice job for him and the receivers,” coach Andy Reid said following the game against Arizona. “We had a lot of guys catch the ball, which is positive. I thought all of the

offensive line held their own. They’re a brand new group here and he (Mahomes) is trying to establish himself and doing a nice job of that, so he can use this game to his benefit.”

Mahomes believes one hit is good for him as a welcome-to-the-season moment. Reid doesn’t agree.

“He doesn’t need to get hit,” Reid said. “That’s a good thing.”

But even if Mahomes isn’t getting that one pop to get adjusted, he’s obviously using his line’s play as a confidence builder.

(Yeah, great Patrick Mahomes is building more confidence. The AFC West loves this news.)

On one play this game, Mahomes scrambled out of the pocket and tried a jump pass off one foot before going out of bounds. It was incomplete. But it looked, well, very Mahomesy.

Patrick Mahomes is not from this planet I am convinced! pic.twitter.com/dy7BHVWeA9 — Brad Henson Productions (@BradHensonPro) August 20, 2023 A Partrick Mahomes jump pass.

Patrick Mahomes Experience Continues

It looked great. But it made offensive coordinator Matt Nagy cringe.

“He told me after the fact that I should’ve ran out of bounds, but I was like ‘I wasn’t going to get hit’ so as long as I’m not taking any hits then I can try some stuff out,” Mahomes said.

None of this is great news for the rest of the NFL. The Chiefs are the defending Super Bowl champions but lost starters in free agency, including on the offensive line. That seemingly presents opportunities for rivals probing for new weaknesses to exploit.

But so far, the line has offered no such cracks and now Mahomes is experimenting with stuff — which also ain’t great for opponents.

Amid that experimentation, the Chiefs are apparently rolling along. They scored 38 points in their Super Bowl win in Arizona last February. They scored 38 points in their preseason victory over the Cardinals in Arizona on Sunday.

