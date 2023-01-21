Controversy Unfolds Surrounding Questionable Tackle After Patrick Mahomes Gets Injured, Heads Into Locker Room

Patrick Mahomes refused to come out of Saturday’s AFC Divisional game against the Jaguars. He was struggling to walk without a limp, but the Chiefs quarterback was not going to let it keep him from playing on.

The question is whether the tackle was dirty or not.

Late in the first quarter, Mahomes had the pocket collapse around him while throwing a short pass over the middle. As he was brought down, Jacksonville linebacker Arden Key pulled him to the turf by his shoulder and landed directly on top of his ankle.

Meanwhile, defensive tackle Corey Peters pulled at Mahomes’ midsection. It made for a really awkward collapse in which the quarterback was folded up on top of himself.

Mahomes was unable to put full pressure on his right leg. He limped his way through the remainder of the quarter.

At the break, Mahomes went to the sideline. The Kansas City training staff wrapped his ankle and tried to give him as much support as possible before he went back out onto the field.

.@Chiefs @PatrickMahomes Rick Burkholder and staff doing what they can to give that tender right ankle some support #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/ZQPgjZZM4W — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) January 21, 2023

Initially, Mahomes told head coach Andy Reid that he would not come out of the game.

Patrick Mahomes: "Don't take me out."



A discussion on the sidelines with Andy Reid and the trainer.pic.twitter.com/nJlCLrDl5m — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 21, 2023

Eventually, though, he was not given a choice.

Patrick Mahomes had to be taken to the locker room and he’s PISSED pic.twitter.com/j4CXVMv3ks — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliTSP) January 21, 2023

Chad Henne came into the game and took over at quarterback on the next drive. Mahomes came back out to the sideline as his 37-year-old backup led the offense.

While injuries happen, the question in this instance stems from the tackle.

Was the tackle on Patrick Mahomes a dirty play?

It did not appear as though Key wrapped up the way that he normally would.

THE IMMEDIATE DROP DOWN TO THE LEG



not even trying to wrap & tackle pic.twitter.com/rmT3NmZEev — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) January 21, 2023

The tackle sparked quite a bit of controversy. Some fans thought it was suspect.

Was that a dirty low tackle that injured Mahomes? — 🌵 Tyler Hogan 🌵 (@Tyler_Hogan_24) January 21, 2023

@NFL That was a dirty tackle on Mahomes. Key was trying to break his leg. Did you see him look down. He knew exactly what he was doing, he tried to break his leg. You need to fine that guy. — Donald Zimmerman (@DonaldZ66224617) January 21, 2023

That tackle of Mahomes looked a little dirty to me. — Hood (@Jetman64) January 21, 2023

I think tht mahomes tackle was shady ash 😂 — LilShaun⚜️ (@LahhShaun504) January 21, 2023

Yo that looks like a very dirty tackle on Mahomes. — Dark Osmosis 🍀 (@Osmosis72310430) January 21, 2023

Dirty tackle on mahomes…. dude threw his body on mahomes leg — Kev (@kevinmorse_13) January 21, 2023

I don't have a horse in this race but that Arden Key tackle on Mahomes looked a little suspect to me. — Pay Lamar Jackson (@jaybach28) January 21, 2023

Dirty tackle on #mahomes there — Trevor Hastings (@TrevosaurusTex) January 21, 2023

That looked kinda intentional. The defender knew the ball was gone before he chose to tackle #Mahomes, let alone sit on his leg. IDK how you remove that kinda play, but how many ppl have been injured lately because of tackles like that? #JAXvsKC — sTEALtooth (@sTEALt00th) January 21, 2023

Others did not agree, and some blamed the NFL’s crackdown on quarterback hits.

If you think that tackle on Mahomes was intentional, you’re an idiot. — Darrick Strzelecki (@Its_Strez) January 21, 2023

This injury to Mahomes is all on the NFL. Throwing stupid flags when guys actually tackle the QB causes the defense to just try and pull them down. It’d be shame for Mahomes to have a serious injury Bc of this #ChiefsKingdom #Jaguars #NFLPlayoffs — Christian Parks (@parkscs1) January 21, 2023

Hey #NFL — Patrick Mahomes has defender climb up, hang on his shoulders, then come down with full body weight on his legs. Maybe letting defensive players tackle QB’s is healthier than allowing this 💩?🤷🏻‍♂️😤🤬 #KCChiefs — Duane (@DuaneHere) January 21, 2023

really don’t think that tackle on Mahomes was dirty — Trevor St. McGoodbody (@TrevorWitcher) January 21, 2023

People saying that tackle on Mahomes was dirty are straight up stupid. — Jacob C Bryant. (@JacobCBryant) January 21, 2023

You be the judge! Was it a dirty play?

Mahomes is officially listed as questionable.