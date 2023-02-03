Videos by OutKick

Patrick Mahomes doesn’t want to hear any nonsense about him being a flopper.

Mahomes was hit out of bounds in the closing moment against the Bengals by Joseph Ossai, and the penalty allowed the Chiefs to kick a game-winning field goal.

Some people apparently think he faked getting lit up from behind, and he’s now set the record straight.

Patrick Mahomes says he’s not a flopper.

Not only does Patrick Mahomes want people to know he didn’t flop, but he also wants them to know he was in a ton of pain.

“The most pain I had was stopping. So once he pushed me, it would have been hard to put my foot in the ground and try to stop. So I rolled through it. You get over there with the heaters and the benches and people, that’s where a lot of times, people get hurt. I think that’s the reason why there’s a flag for getting pushed out of bounds like that late. I mean, I was pretty far out of bounds. It was probably the furthest I’ve been out of bounds before I’ve been hit. So I rolled through it,” Mahomes said Thursday when asked about allegations he flopped, according to The Kansas City Star (via Larry Brown Sports).

Mahomes continues to deal with a high-ankle sprain, and that hit most certainly didn’t help.

Does anyone really think he flopped?

How could anyone really think Patrick Mahomes flopped. Let’s take a quick look at the evidence and decide for ourselves.

Exhibit A (the only exhibit that matters and will be shown): Patrick Mahomes was clearly out of bounds, was hit from behind and wasn’t even looking.

Patrick Mahomes responds to flopping allegations. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1619893298017046529)

While I’m down for a great conspiracy theory from time to time, there’s just nothing here. Mahomes definitely didn’t flop. Joseph Ossai made a bonehead decision and jacked him up. It’s truly that simple.

Did Patrick Mahomes flop? (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1619893298017046529)

As for Mahomes’ ankle, Chiefs fans are holding their breath he’ll be ready by February 12th. Judging by how he looked against Cincy, there’s plenty of reasons to be optimistic.