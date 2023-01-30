Videos by OutKick

Joseph Ossai is taking a beating after his boneheaded decision against the Chiefs, but that doesn’t mean he has to dwell on it.

With the clock winding down and Kansas City pretty much out of field goal range, Ossai hit Patrick Mahomes out of bounds. The idiotic decision drew an unnecessary roughness flag, which pushed the Chiefs comfortably into field goal range to set up the winning kick.

Mahomes gives it his all for the first down!



It will be remembered as one of the dumbest decisions in recent NFL memory because it was completely unnecessary.

Not only was Mahomes no longer running, he was clearly out of bounds when Ossai decided to initiate contact.

Joseph Ossai receives two very different reactions.

Reactions to the incredibly idiotic decision are all over the place, but none draw a bigger contrast than the ones shared by former SEAL Team 6 operator Rob O’Neill and Mike Florio.

O’Neill, who famously shot Osama Bin Laden in 2011, tweeted the only piece of advice that ultimately matters.

There’s nothing Ossai can do about it now. He made his decision, it ultimately cost his team a shot at the Super Bowl, and at this point, you can’t change it.

“Learn. Move on. Get better,” the former SEAL tweeted Monday morning in reaction to the play.

You can’t change the past. Even if you made a horrible decision to hit the QB when he was already out. Learn. Move on. Get better. — Robert J. O'Neill (@mchooyah) January 30, 2023

Now, let’s compare that to Mike Florio, who prides himself on being one of the kings of the wokes. How did the ProFootballTalk founder react?

He tweeted that not only does he “feel awful for him,” but he believes he’ll never forget the play and it will seriously impact him for decades to come.

“He will be haunted by this for the rest of his life,” Florio tweeted following the game.

Let’s remember Joseph Ossai is 22 years old. He made a mistake. I feel awful for him. He will be haunted by this for the rest of his life. He needs support from teammates and fans. If we care about the mental health of pro athletes, this is a great chance to prove it. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 30, 2023

It’s impossible to be more dramatic than Mike Florio.

What the hell is Mike Florio talking about that it will haunt him “for the rest of his life”? Did Florio watch a football game or did Joseph Ossai deploy to Iraq and survive a horrific attack without anyone else knowing?

If you read Florio’s tweet without any context of any kind, would you think he was talking about a football player or a war veteran? The answer is the latter, and we all know it.

This was the scene at Joseph Ossai’s locker with BJ Hill stepping in to provide support https://t.co/8vn1OOlhOQ pic.twitter.com/nbUnoCkzfp — Michael Niziolek (@michaelniziolek) January 30, 2023

The fact Rob O’Neill, a guy who has actually killed enemies and lost friends in combat, had a much less dramatic response, tells you everything you need to know. It’s a football game. It’s not an HVT raid gone wrong where your buddies die.

You know how I know Florio is being dramatic? I know a lot of men who have killed a lot of people and have seen some crazy stuff in combat (you can hear their stories on American Joyride), and they don’t ever show a fraction of the attitude Mike Florio did.

I’d say it’s funny, but it’s honestly a little sad this is how Florio reacted to Joseph Ossai’s idiotic play.

Hopefully, Joseph Ossai listens to Rob O’Neill and NOT Mike Florio. You simply can’t let that kind of negativity in your life.