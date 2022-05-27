Patrick Mahomes: Chiefs Will Have Equal Opportunity Offense

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is prioritizing spreading the ball on offense this upcoming season.

One major motivator for a new-look game plan is the departure of No. 1 wideout Tyreek Hill, who has played with Mahomes since becoming a starter in 2018.

Speaking with reporters on Thursday, Mahomes shared his outlook on the Chiefs’ offense this upcoming season.

“That’s what you’re going to see with this offense this year,” Mahomes stated. “It’s going to be everybody. It’s not all going to be one guy. Obviously [Travis Kelce] is still going to get a lot of completions, a lot of yards but the whole receiving room is going to have big days and that can be something we use to our advantage.”

As relayed by ESPN’s Adam Teicher, Mahomes has completed 50 percent of his passing yardage to Hill since becoming a starter — leaving him with a gaping void to fill in order to meet continued expectations to emerge as the undisputed best QB in the League.

“It’s a very deep receiving room. It’s hard to tell which guys are going to make it because we’ve got so many good receivers,” Mahomes said. “That’s what you want. You want that competition. You want guys competing every single day to make the roster because they’re going to help us in the end.”

Last season, Mahomes tallied career-highs in completions (436), passing attempts (658) and completion percentage (66.3).

“I think we got some chemistry in … working out with them, throwing with them, we’d go to lunch, we’d go to dinner, stuff like that,” he added. “You kind of build chemistry.”

Including the playoffs, Mahomes and Hill amassed the second-most touchdowns (46) between a QB-WR duo since 2018 — behind Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams (51).

Mahomes thinks he can keep up the magic with his new receivers, including former Pittsburgh Steeler JuJu Smith-Schuster, 2022 second-rounder Skyy Moore and undrafted rookie Justyn Ross.

Ross had an incredible catch during Thursday’s practices, which may be a telltale of things to come.

Absurd one-handed grab by Justyn Ross at @Chiefs OTAs…..pic.twitter.com/3KmGH5PIJm — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 25, 2022

