LeSean McCoy Sounds Off On Why Eric Bieniemy Hasn’t Gotten A Head Coaching Job

NFL running back LeSean McCoy is far from surprised that Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has yet to become a head coach.

The six-time Pro Bowler appeared on I AM ATHLETE TONIGHT recently and said Bieniemy’s coaching style is holding him back, rather than the color of his skin.

Shady McCoy sounds OFF about #Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy: “there’s a reason why every year they hype him up to get a job and then when the time comes nobody hires him because they know the type of coach he really is.”



“There’s a reason why every year they hype him up to get a job and then when the time comes, nobody hires him because they know the type of coach he really is,” McCoy said.

McCoy went on to say that Bieniemy talks to players a “certain way” he deemed inappropriate, in which players would just accept it. McCoy said he wouldn’t take it and cited Bieniemy as the reason why he stopped playing in Kansas City.

McCoy, 33, played under Bieniemy in 2019 with the Chiefs, rushing for 465 yards during the regular season. Then came the postseason, however, where McCoy saw just one snap during Kansas City’s Super Bowl run. McCoy claimed the reason why he didn’t have as much an impact was due to his differences with Bieniemy.

Bieniemy, who signed a one-year extension in February to return to Kansas City for a fifth season, has interviewed for multiple head coaching jobs during the past few hiring cycles, but to no avail. Bieniemy’s offenses have been the strength of the Chiefs over his tenure, ranking No. 1 in offensive yards in 2018 and 2020 and first in points in 2018.

Head coach Andy Reid said before the Chiefs’ playoff run in the 2021 season that he felt Bieniemy would get a head coaching job this hiring cycle. He interviewed with the Saints and Broncos, who went with Dennis Allen and Nathaniel Hackett, respectively.

“It disappoints me that somebody hasn’t hired him,” Reid said, via KSHB Kansas City. “Because he’s so good.”

