Patrick Mahomes Vowed To Drink 100 Beers After Winning The Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes was feeling the need for a lot of beer after winning his second Super Bowl.

Despite dealing with a high ankle sprain, the talented quarterback was able to push the Chiefs to win over the Eagles to win the Lombardi Trophy.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs beat the Eagles in the Super Bowl. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

What were his plans after earning a second ring? Very simple. Get his hands on as much Coors Light as he could possibly find.

“I’m about to hammer, like, 100 Coors Lights,” Mahomes said in the locker room after the monster victory.

Patrick Mahomes congratulates Matt Nagy on winning his first Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/0cswTMjVjB — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) February 13, 2023

Patrick Mahomes is the ultimate bro.

It’s impossible to not love this comment from Mahomes. He went out and battled like an absolute dog against the Eagles.

He entered the game dealing with a significant injury, appeared to possibly re-aggravate it but just kept pushing.

Patrick Mahomes earned his second Super Bowl ring Sunday night. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

When the clock hit zero, he earned a second ring and Lombardi Trophy. It was a hell of night for him and all his teammates.

If that’s not a reason to start crushing beers, I don’t know what is. It truly doesn’t get more American than that.

Is Coors Light the right choice?

Now, let me be clear, there’s no such thing as going wrong when it comes to a great beer after a huge win as long as you go domestic. Save your breath when it comes to fancy foreign beers. That’s not the spirit or attitude that won WWII or put a man on the moon.

Budweiser, Coors, Miller, Busch and Natty are what this country runs on. As long as you’re picking one of those, you should be fine.

Is 100 a bit too much? Of course, but something tells me he wasn’t being serious. Start with a dozen and maybe re-evaluate after there.

Patrick Mahomes vowed to drink 100 Coors Lights after winning the Super Bowl. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

No matter what, Mahomes has earned every drop of beer coming his way. There’s no doubt about that at all.